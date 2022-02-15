Rex Orange County Image

Rex Orange County Shares Cute New Jammer 'AMAZING'

The video is adorable...
Rex Orange County has shared cute new single 'AMAZING'.

Out now, it's the latest preview from his incoming album 'WHO CARES?' which lands on March 11th.

Recorded in Amsterdam alongside Benny Sings, the new project was completed at breakneck speed.

'AMAZING' is about the rush of falling in love, and it matches coy, cute lyricism about orchestral strings.

As ever, Rex is at his lovelorn best, while the Chris Ullens video uses felt figures to depict a child-like dream-world.

A gorgeous return, you can check out 'AMAZING' below.

