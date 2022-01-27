Rex Orange County Announces New Album 'WHO CARES?'

Rex Orange County will release new album 'WHO CARES?' on March 11th.

The songwriter constructed the album across a number of breakneck sessions in Amsterdam, working feverishly alongside Benny Sings.

Out on March 11th, it's his first new release in over 12 months, and marks a fresh chapter for the London artist.

With memories of his colourful debut album - and those initial EPs - burning brightly, we're keen to see what Rex has come up with.

New song 'KEEP IT UP' is online now, and the carefree, almost wistful vocal is matched to a bubbly video.

Shot in the centre of Amsterdam, it opens a door into Rex Orange County's world - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alexandra Waespi

