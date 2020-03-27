Reuben James Releases Genre-Blending Single 'My Line'

Reuben James has colossal respect in the industry.

The songwriter has worked with Sam Smith on some of his biggest hits, while his own, emphatically creative, material has achieved critical acclaim.

New EP 'Slow Down' aims to reflect this always "switched on" culture we exist in, allowing "an escape into a sonic world..."

Reuben explains: “It’s a collection of jazz inspired R&B, love songs and other sounds to relax the mind”.

Stripped from the EP, new single 'My Line' is out now, featuring a stellar cast of guests.

Col3trane, Jay Prince, Vula and Soweto Kinch all appear, stretching 'My Line' from R&B drenched neo-soul to jazz and back again.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.