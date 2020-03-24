Requin Chagrin Shares Dreamy New Single 'DÃ©jÃ  vu'

French artist Requin Chagrin has shared her dreamy new single 'DÃ©jÃ -Vu'.

The songwriter's new album 'BYE BYE BABY' is incoming, and - on this evidence - it will certainly be worth looking out for.

Online now, new single 'DÃ©jÃ -Vu' is swirling mesh of sounds, fusing dreamy pop music with glacial synths.

At heart, it's a classic pop song, with its brooding early 60s elements touching upon those otherworldly Twin Peaks sequences.

The song has a cosmic appeal, with Requin looking to the stars. She comments...

"The inspiration came when I was playing with a borrowed Casio MT400v synth that I love. I wanted to talk about stars, especially the Perseids. It's that moment around August 15th when shooting stars are lighting up the sky. It's time to make wishes, to start all over again".

Antoine Carlier directs the video, one that transplants Requin Chagrin to an otherworldly dreamscape.

Tune in now.

