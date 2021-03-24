Requin Chagrin Confirms 'BYE BYE BABY' Release

Requin Chagrin has confirmed her new album 'BYE BYE BABY' will be released on April 9th.

The French songwriter has a dreamy charm, one that touches on the ethereal at all time.

New album 'BYE BYE BABY' encapsulates this, and it builds on the praise afforded her 2015 debut album.

Matching the organic with the digital, 'BYE BYE BABY' was constructed last summer in the wake of lockdown one, at ICP studios, Brussels.

A full playlist of her inspirations has gone live , and it's an enticing concoction, moving from Chromatics to Cocteau Twins.

A neat preview visualiser has also gone live, which you can see below.

'BYE BYE BABY' will be released on April 9th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.