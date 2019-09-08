Republic Records Have Dropped The Term 'Urban'

Republic Records have confirmed that they will drop the term 'urban' from their music plans.

The term is a catch-all for Black music, essentially lumping together hip-hop, all forms of rap, R&B, and more under one umbrella term.

Not only highly misleading - many 'urban' acts hail from out of the way towns, while 'country' artists are often based in metropolitan centres - it's pretty damn offensive, treating Black artists in a completely different manner to their white counterparts.

Republic Records have moved to erase the term, placing a short statement on social media to confirm this fact.

It's an important step, given that Republic Records house everyone from Drake to Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift on their list of stars.

One lingering question remains, though: why has it taken so long to discontinue an onerous, misleading, and offensive term?

Here's the statement.

