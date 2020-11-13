Reports: Tion Wayne, Headie One Fight On Plane

Tion Wayne and Headie One appear to have got into an altercation on board a flight earlier today (November 17th).

The rappers are two of the biggest in the country right now, with Headie One's 'EDNA' scoring across the boards plaudits.

Tion Wayne has enjoyed a stellar 2020 as well , notching up some superb singles and key features.

Sadly, it seems the pair made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier today, getting involved in a fracas on board a plane.

Footage captured by those on board shows the two rappers squaring up to each other and attempting to land blows, while security rush in to separate them.

According to Represent London, both artists are now in custody.

The incident can be seen below.

Tion Wayne and Headie one have had an altercation on a plane and are now in custody pic.twitter.com/uG3ZrJW3jU — Represent London (@RepresentLondon) November 17, 2020

Lmaoo nah Tion Wayne & Headie one are they not embarrassed pic.twitter.com/yM4w5bH2dx — ️ (@Soundclashfever) November 17, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.