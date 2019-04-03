Reports: The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Has Died

Reports are coming in that Keith Flint – the iconic frontman of The Prodigy – has been found dead at his home, aged just 49.

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun today: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Emerging from the UK’s underground rave scene of the early 1990s, The Prodigy went on to become one of the UK's most prominent rave acts, with Number 1 singles ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’, as well as six Number 1 albums.

Flint became an iconic figure in the British music scene, known for his high-octane live performances and idiosyncratic style.

The Prodigy were still putting out new music just last year – with 2018’s ‘No Tourists’ album – and were set to play SW4 this summer as well as heading off on a global tour.

RIP Firestarter.

---

UPDATE:

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett has posted a tribute on Instagram, confirming that Keith Flint took his own life. He writes:

"The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam..."

It's enormously sad news - The Prodigy were a formative experience for every single person in the Clash office, and we put them on the cover a decade ago. Here's just a few of the tributes coming in:

We are so saddened to hear about the passing of Keith Flint. He’s played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman. Here’s a clip from ‘97 when they were the first dance band to headline Glastonbury - a huge, unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/9fxKBonfVa — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 4, 2019

We're absolutely devastated by the news of the passing of The Prodigy's Keith Flint R.I.P pic.twitter.com/J3ki6XGnBv — RAM Records (@RAMrecordsltd) March 4, 2019

Sad to hear of untimely death of Keith Flint today. Music for the Jilted Generation is a landmark album. A great talent lost. https://t.co/R5sK9k8Ncl — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 4, 2019

Keith Flint kept a swearbox above the fire in the pub he used to own (The Leather Bottle in Pleshey, Essex). Whenever he put the logs and kindling in and someone piped up with the obvious joke, he'd point to it and charge them a quid. RIP. pic.twitter.com/lEYZPXfrFj — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) March 4, 2019

Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. #RIPKeithFlint — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) March 4, 2019

RIP to Keith Flint, a true original. pic.twitter.com/WRL2tWAoQQ — Ninja Tune (@ninjatune) March 4, 2019

I don't know what to say about Keith Flint's untimely death. Too sad. So sorry for his friends and family. #RIPKeithFlint — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) March 4, 2019

