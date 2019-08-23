Reports: Terror Danjah Is In A Coma

Reports are coming in that grime producer Terror Danjah is in a coma.

The producer has been a key part of underground music in this country for over 15 years, continually pushing the envelope.

Capable of matching hard-hitting 140 bruisers against some sublimely soulful material, his work is peppered with elements of true greatness.

Social media rumour swept across the internet last night - August 24th - with some believing Terror Danjah was in a coma.

Sadly, it seems that this is true - Logan Sama has been in touch with the producer's team, who confirmed the news.

There's been a huge wave of support for the producer - here's just a few messages.

