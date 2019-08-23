Reports: Terror Danjah Is In A Coma

Reports are coming in that grime producer Terror Danjah is in a coma.
The producer has been a key part of underground music in this country for over 15 years, continually pushing the envelope.
Capable of matching hard-hitting 140 bruisers against some sublimely soulful material, his work is peppered with elements of true greatness.
Social media rumour swept across the internet last night - August 24th - with some believing Terror Danjah was in a coma.
Sadly, it seems that this is true - Logan Sama has been in touch with the producer's team, who confirmed the news.
Was waiting on confirmation about @TerrorDanjah currently being in a coma, and sadly it is true.— Logan Sama (@djlogansama) August 25, 2019
I wish a full recovery for this kind family man who has done so much for so many in music. Love always fam.
There's been a huge wave of support for the producer - here's just a few messages.
Wow man, @TerrorDanjah get well soon.— Plastician (@Plastician) August 24, 2019
Prayers for @TerrorDanjah the world needs you— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) August 25, 2019
Everyone please pray for my bro @TerrorDanjah .. sending you all the love and strength rn pic.twitter.com/A0jDcaEMU9— Shola Ama (@SholaAma) August 25, 2019