Reports: Stormzy, Maya Jama Have Split

Stormzy and Maya Jama have split, it seems.

For some time now the pair have had real Couple Goals, with their hilarious and ultra-cute Insta stories earning viral status.

Sadly, it seems that it's come to an end. Maya Jama just celebrated her 25th birthday at the weekend, but apparently their relationship has come to an end.

The Mirror reports a source who says: "The decision isn’t one [Maya] has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end."

The source added: "She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now."

If true, it brings an end to a relationship that brought out Stormzy's soft side - remember when he sent a tune to Maya Jama on her birthday...?

