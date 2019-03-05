Reports: Shakira Guilty Of £12.2 Million Tax Fraud

Shakira has reportedly been found guilty of tax fraud in Spain.

The singer moved from the Bahamas to Spain in 2015, where she currently lives with her partner - Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué - and their two sons.

Shakira was charged with allegations that she failed to pay some €14.5 million in taxes, with the case then taking time to resolve.

The pop star appeared in a Spanish court earlier today - January 31st - where she was reportedly found guilty.

Spanish press state that Shakira was found guilty of tax fraud - which stands at around £12.2 million - just two days before she is due to perform at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Shakira has yet to officially comment.

