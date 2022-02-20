Reports: SB:TV Founder Jamal Edwards Has Died

A genuine legend in UK rap culture...
ClashMusic
News
20 · 02 · 2022

ClashMusic /
News
/ / 20 · 02 · 2022
0

Reports are coming in that SB:TV founder Jamal Edwards has died.

The West London figure started SB:TV in 2006, uploading his own artist videos - he recorded under the name SmokeyBarz - to YouTube.

SB:TV quickly established itself as a key platform for emerging talent, with Jamal Edwards pushing it forwards.

Broadening as a brand, the central YouTube platform is arguably responsible for helping break some of the foremost UK rap talent of this generation.

While more closely associated with groundbreaking rap artists such as Stormzy, Dave, Krept & Konan, Nines, and Yungen - to name just a few - SB:TV also played a key role in establishing Jessie J and Ed Sheeran's artist careers.

Continually adapting to the shifting digital marketplace, Jamal Edwards was revered both as a key tastemaker in British music, and as a naturally gifted businessman.

Jamal Edwards released the best-selling eBook Self Belief: The Vision: How To Be a Success on Your Own Terms in 2013, and only last year launched the 8Bars: app to aid young talent.

Lauded across the music industry, Jamal Edwards accepted an MBE in 2014 for his services to music, and British industry.

Speculation surrounding Jamal Edwards' health swept across social media this evening, with Alhan Gencay - closely tied to SB:TV - paying tribute:

Tributes spanned music, business, and football - Jamal was an avid Chelsea fan.

Here are just a few of the countless tributes:

News of Jamal Edwards' passing has been confirmed by many close to the media figure. UPDATE. SB:TV have confirmed Jamal Edwards' passing to BBC News journalist Mark Savage, who has passed on confirmation:

 

This is a breaking story, and will be updated.

- - -

Jamal Edwards
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next