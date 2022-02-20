Reports: SB:TV Founder Jamal Edwards Has Died

Reports are coming in that SB:TV founder Jamal Edwards has died.

The West London figure started SB:TV in 2006, uploading his own artist videos - he recorded under the name SmokeyBarz - to YouTube.

SB:TV quickly established itself as a key platform for emerging talent, with Jamal Edwards pushing it forwards.

Broadening as a brand, the central YouTube platform is arguably responsible for helping break some of the foremost UK rap talent of this generation.

While more closely associated with groundbreaking rap artists such as Stormzy, Dave, Krept & Konan, Nines, and Yungen - to name just a few - SB:TV also played a key role in establishing Jessie J and Ed Sheeran's artist careers.

Continually adapting to the shifting digital marketplace, Jamal Edwards was revered both as a key tastemaker in British music, and as a naturally gifted businessman.

Jamal Edwards released the best-selling eBook Self Belief: The Vision: How To Be a Success on Your Own Terms in 2013, and only last year launched the 8Bars: app to aid young talent.

Lauded across the music industry, Jamal Edwards accepted an MBE in 2014 for his services to music, and British industry.

Speculation surrounding Jamal Edwards' health swept across social media this evening, with Alhan Gencay - closely tied to SB:TV - paying tribute:

Fly high brother. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/QhEs4KVwvI — Alhan Gençay (@alhan) February 20, 2022

Tributes spanned music, business, and football - Jamal was an avid Chelsea fan.

I’m absolutely heartbroken of the news that my friend Jamal Edwards has passed away. Just spoke with him a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/GoJwPnx1C8 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 20, 2022

Here are just a few of the countless tributes:

RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status — (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022

I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. — Jaykae (@Jaykae10) February 20, 2022

This day changed my life. You changed so many peoples lives. Powers were unmatched. True KING pic.twitter.com/f9Uw210se9 — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) February 20, 2022

The Manor as a group owe so much to Jamal Edwards for putting us on and having belief in us early. He supported and was a good friend to us from the very start. A gentleman and an inspiration, God rest your soul bro — THE MANOR (@_TheManor) February 20, 2022

I honestly can't believe what I'm reading here. The main reason I got anywhere with music was because of @jamaledwards he took a chance on me and backed me. Constantly supporting my music and encouraging me to release more. Absolutely gutted and shocked to the core. RIP mate pic.twitter.com/RexVbVpMI6 — Elro (@ElroRaps) February 20, 2022

Jamal Edwards — Chunkz (@Chunkz) February 20, 2022

News of Jamal Edwards' passing has been confirmed by many close to the media figure. UPDATE. SB:TV have confirmed Jamal Edwards' passing to BBC News journalist Mark Savage, who has passed on confirmation:

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31, https://t.co/t6P44sU87y has confirmed to the BBC.



Unbelievably sad. He was a huge part of the UK music scene, giving early breaks to Dave, J Hus, Skepta, Emeli Sande & Ed Sheeran. Awarded an MBE when he was just 23. Gone far, far too soon. RIP. — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) February 20, 2022

This is a breaking story, and will be updated.

