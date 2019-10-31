Reports: Rage Against The Machine Re-Unite

Winter is drawing in, Trump and Johnson are ruling the roost on both sides of the Atlantic, and - at times - it's easy to lose hope.

We're thankful, then, that reports are flooding in that incendiary rap metal outfit Rage Against The Machine could be in line to re-unite in 2020.

The former Christmas number one agit-rock band are at the centre of furious speculation, with Consequence of Sound citing "industry insiders" who have confirmed the group's reformation.

If true, Rage Against The Machine will play a headline slot at next summer's Coachella.

Alongside this, the group could be in line to play three shows along the US-Mexico border - in effect, tracing the path of Trump's wall.

We'll let you know if/when this gets confirmed...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.