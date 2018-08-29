Reports: Neil Young, Daryl Hannah Get Married

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah have gotten married, reports suggest.

The couple were linked romantically after Neil Young's divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years, cleared in 2014.

The songwriter appeared in the Netflix film Paradox earlier in the year - directed by Daryl Hannah, it was a fantasy western musical.

The two are believed to have gotten married in Atascadero over the weekend, following a ceremony on Neil Young’s yacht near the San Juan islands.

Guitarist Mark Miller appeared to confirm the news in a post on Facebook, offering his congratulations:

"I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page..."

Daryl Hannah, meanwhile, posted a cryptic message on Instagram containing the phrase "love & only love..."

