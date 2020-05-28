Reports: MF DOOM Dead At 49

Seminal rapper MF DOOM has died, it has been reported.

The news swept across social media earlier today - December 31st - before being confirmed by his family on social media.

It's a stunning blow - MF DOOM had been extremely active in 2020, releasing a new track with BADBADNOTGOOD a matter of days ago .

In a statement his partner Jasmine writes:

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for."

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always."

"May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family.https://t.co/g9TPQCsB15 pic.twitter.com/HKWQW9aIM2 — DOOM (@MFDOOM) December 31, 2020

Born in London, DOOM returned to the city of his birth a decade ago. Known for his intricate rhyme structures and adventurous flow, he virtually single-handedly defined art rap for multiple generations of hip-hop fans.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

