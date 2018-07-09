Reports: Mac Miller Has Died

Reports are coming in that American rapper Mac Miller has died.

TMZ reported earlier this evening (September 7th) that the hip-hop icon has been found dead at his home.

The reports have been repeated by several other outlets, while we are still waiting on word from authorities.

According to TMZ, Mac Miller was found dead following an overdose at his San Fernando Valley home.

Only 26 years old, he was a stellar talent in American rap music - a former Clash cover star, we interviewed him several times, and always found him to be open, genial, and above all warm company.

UPDATE

The family of Mac Miller have issued a statement confirming this tragic news:

Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.

The news is still raw but has already sparked global tributes.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

