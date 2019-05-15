Reports: Lily Allen Dropped From Label

Reports are coming in that Lily Allen has been dropped by her record label.

The pop icon's recent album 'No Shame' was released last year, and earned a nomination at the Hyundai Mercury Prize.

Since then, she's played some huge live shows, but the relationship with her label has been strained.

In Lily's book My Thoughts Exactly she accused an executive of sexual assault, and has since complained that the company was neglecting her release.

Outlets such as the Daily Mail and the Daily Star are now reporting that she has been dropped, with the label citing the sales 'No Shame' accrued.

Lily, though, seems unrepentant:

I don't think The Sun shines out of my ass or anything, but No Shame was pretty good. pic.twitter.com/Tj81QRb6Of — LILY ALLEN PRINCESS OF WHALES (@lilyallen) August 21, 2019

Far be it for Clash to point out the obvious, but Lily Allen remains a breath of free-thinking fresh air in this pop climate - good luck in whatever you do next, Lily!