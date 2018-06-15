Reports: J Hus Freed On Bail

Reports are coming in that J Hus has been granted bail.

The rapper was arrested and charged with carrying a knife in Stratford, East London on June 21st, under his real name Momodou Jallow.

Remanded in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court a day later, fans feared the move would force the rapper to cancel his festival commitments.

Now Crown News UK reports that J Hus has lodged £100,000 security at Snaresbrook Crown Court, and as a result has been granted bail.

If true, the move would leave J Hus open to fulfil his live commitments, including London's Wireless festival and Glasgow's TRSNMT.

We have reached out to J Hus' representatives for more information.

