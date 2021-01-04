Reports: Ian Brown Launches Vaccine To Enable Fans To Forget 'The Second Coming'

Reports are coming in that Ian Brown has launched a vaccine to enable fans to forget 'The Second Coming'.

The Stone Roses frontman caused opprobrium in 2020 with his anti-vax views , making a series of controversial tweets.

Later deleting these, the singer seems firm in his opposition to widespread testing - even pulling out of one festival which insisted upon it.

This new move, however, finds Ian Brown doing a neat 180: he's collaborate with big Pharma on a means to forget 'The Second Coming'.

The Stone Roses' famously-delayed, righteously overblown, Led Zeppelin fuelled second album was released in December 1994, but never quite lived up to the hype.

Haphazard touring followed, but with Oasis in the ascendancy The Stone Roses never quite regained their footing.

Splitting after a wince-worthy Reading festival performance in 1996, 'The Second Coming' has gone down as one of British music's great disappointments.

It will come as some relief to fans, then, that this new vaccination offers the ability to forget that it ever happened - just imagine Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless mind, except with your record collection.

UPDATE!

This is - of course - an April Fool's joke. It's definitely not happening! Also, 'Love Spreads' is a banger.

