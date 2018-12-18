Reports: HMV On Verge Of Administration

Sky News is reporting that music and video chain HMV could be on the verge of administration for a second time.

The firm was put into administration in the opening weeks of 2013, prompting a major re-think on the way it approaches retail.

A smaller, seemingly more robust operation, HMV recently overtook Amazon for online sales of physical music.

Sadly, it seems that these achievements could mask wider fissures within the company.

Sky News now reports that HMV "is on the brink of collapsing" and administration could follow.

Some 2200 jobs could be at risk if this was to occur - HMV have not commented publicly on the news.

Sky Sources: Music retailer HMV is on the brink of collapsing into administration for the second time in six years putting 2,200 jobs at risk — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) December 28, 2018

