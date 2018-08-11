Reports: Fredo Arrested In London

Reports are coming in that rapper Fredo has been arrested.

The rapper has notched up some huge hits, mixing together that afro-swing sound with some UK rap styles.

Now social media is being flooded with reports that his car was stopped by police in London.

Clips of the arrest - if indeed he was arrested - are being widely shared, with passers by taking some sneaky footage.

so i just saw Fredo get arrested pic.twitter.com/30L6Iz7Fud — BP (@_BellaaPolyy) October 16, 2019

According to some users, police found a knife in the car:

The police found a knife in Fredo’s car.... pic.twitter.com/fD457Tejr1 — mannybait (@mannybait) October 16, 2019

Ironically, Fredo himself had mentioned being stopped by police as a joke on his Insta stories only hours before...

Fredo getting arrested outside my work after putting this on his story pic.twitter.com/vFEyxzKOfg — Adam Russell (@adamrussell96) October 16, 2019

