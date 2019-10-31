Reports: Fire At London's KOKO Venue

Reports are coming in that London venue KOKO is on fire.

The historic Camden venue is currently under renovation, and was due to re-open later this year.

Now Camden New Journal reports that KOKO is on fire, with emergency services at the scene.

Fire at the Koko music venue. Firefighters at the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB — Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

It's too early to confirm any damage, but it's desperately sad news - Clash ran events at KOKO before, and caught everyone from Tricky to Kanye West at the venue.

