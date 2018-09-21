Reports: Bestival's Future Is Uncertain

Reports are coming in that Bestival's parents company is being put into administration.

Bestival launched in 2004, using the Isle of Wight as its base until a switch to Dorset in 2017.

It hasn't been plain sailing of late, though - sister event Camp Bestival cancelled its final day this summer due to adverse weather, with fans being promised full refunds.

The latest update from the Camp Bestival team on September 12th blamed the "bureaucratic process" for fans not yet being paid:

Huge thanks for your patience on refund news for Camp Bestival... we anticipate being able to pay out very shortly. Thanks again for holding on for us… The bureaucratic process is almost complete. Love CAMP BESTIVAL

The overall companies in the charge of the festivals - Bestival Group, Bestival Ltd, and Camp Bestival - are owned by businessman James Benamor, who has reportedly filed administration claims at the high court.

The Sunday Times reports that the festival grouping was given a £1.5 million loan by James Benamor at the beginning of this year.

If true, this would place a question mark over the continuation of both festivals, and the form - if any - that would take.

Bestival has yet to issue an official statement.

