Reports: Arts To Be Given £1.5 Billion COVID-19 Lifeline

It seems that the arts will be handed a financial lifeline in a move by the UK government.

The spread of COVID-19 has devastated arts and culture, with theatres, cinemas, and venues across the land forced to shut their doors.

With huge spaces such as the National Theatre confirming job losses , and even the Royal Albert Hall threatened with insolvency , politicians were placed under huge pressure to act.

Now - according to a number of figures, including former Tory Chancellor George Osbourne - the arts will be thrown a financial lifeline.

The move is set to be confirmed in full shortly, with George Osbourne seemingly breaking the press embargo .

This is £1.57 billion worth of good news for UK #arts. https://t.co/g8iF4R7mQE — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) July 5, 2020

Big package of government support coming for the arts tomorrow - very welcome and just in time — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) July 5, 2020

