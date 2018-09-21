Reports: Amazing Snakeheads' Dale Barclay Has Died

The Amazing Snakeheads

News is coming in that Scottish musician Dale Barclay has died.

The singer's incredible stage presence drove The Amazing Snakeheads to cult infamy, a terrific live band whose recorded work never failed to thrill.

Later lending a hand with And Yet It Moves, Dale Barclay was diagnosed with brain cancer, and underwent treatment to combat the illness.

Faced with mounting bills, fans rallied to help the Scottish artist, with a special show being arranged in Glasgow.

At the time, he wrote: "There is no doubt, whatsoever, that I'll be living with cancer for as long as I am alive. However time pans out, it's here, it's now and it's not going anywhere. The NHS have been stellar, true heroes - too many to mention. They have done everything in their power for me, but my treatment from here on out is going to cost money. I need specialist care. I am officially a customer. This is the reality."

Now it seems Dale Barclay has passed away. While an official statement has yet to be made, a number of friends, collaborators, and those close to the singer have shared the news widely on social media.

Rest in power to a true inspiration.

