Reports: Amazing Snakeheads' Dale Barclay Has Died

News is coming in that Scottish musician Dale Barclay has died.

The singer's incredible stage presence drove The Amazing Snakeheads to cult infamy, a terrific live band whose recorded work never failed to thrill.

Later lending a hand with And Yet It Moves, Dale Barclay was diagnosed with brain cancer, and underwent treatment to combat the illness.

Faced with mounting bills, fans rallied to help the Scottish artist, with a special show being arranged in Glasgow.

At the time, he wrote: "There is no doubt, whatsoever, that I'll be living with cancer for as long as I am alive. However time pans out, it's here, it's now and it's not going anywhere. The NHS have been stellar, true heroes - too many to mention. They have done everything in their power for me, but my treatment from here on out is going to cost money. I need specialist care. I am officially a customer. This is the reality."

Now it seems Dale Barclay has passed away. While an official statement has yet to be made, a number of friends, collaborators, and those close to the singer have shared the news widely on social media.

Rest in power to a true inspiration.

Sad news this morning to hear about Dale Barclay. One of the most ferocious frontmen who gave everyone so many great memories! My thoughts are with Dale’s friends and family. RIP pic.twitter.com/iBiCdU9LAJ — Richy Muirhead (@richymuirhead) September 26, 2018

We owe Dale Barclay so much. The Amazing Snakeheads ignited such a rare fire in our hearts as young teenagers starting out in music in Glasgow. I will never forget that excitement. Rest in power. — Blue Kirkhope (@bluekirkhope) September 26, 2018

Gutted to hear the news about Dale Barclay. He was terrifying on stage, but sound as fuck off of it. Sounds like he gave it his all right up to the end. — Jamie Crossan (@crossanjamie) September 26, 2018

RIP Dale Barclayhttps://t.co/c48s92rBzo — Neon Waltz (@neonwaltz) September 26, 2018

What a fucking loss. RIP Dale Barclay. https://t.co/25D5ZQV4a1 — Marianne Gallagher (@solongmarianne) September 26, 2018

Gutted with the news of Dale Barclay today passing away.

A genuinely amazing performer, captivating... and on every occasion he played at the Brudenell, one of the nicest people.

Always remembered faces and names..



At peace now... #snakeheadsforeverhttps://t.co/9M0NPBxWC4 — Nath Brudenell (@Nath_Brudenell) September 26, 2018

