Reports: Adele, Skepta Are Dating

The singer split from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year...
Robin Murray
News
01 · 10 · 2019

2019 may not have seen any new music drop but it's certainly been a whirlwind for Adele.

The internationally success National Treasure split from husband Simon Konecki, before entering the studio with long time inspiration Beyonce.

Now it seems that she may be dating fellow Tottenham artist Skepta.

The BBK rapper has freshly entered fatherhood, and was reportedly dating supermodel Naomi Campbell last year.

The Sun reports that Adele and Skepta have been on a number of dates, which - if true - is the All Star Pairing Of Our Times.

Neither party has commented on the rumours. Fans, however, have leaped on it with gusto:

