Reports: Adele, Skepta Are Dating

2019 may not have seen any new music drop but it's certainly been a whirlwind for Adele.

The internationally success National Treasure split from husband Simon Konecki, before entering the studio with long time inspiration Beyonce.

Now it seems that she may be dating fellow Tottenham artist Skepta.

The BBK rapper has freshly entered fatherhood, and was reportedly dating supermodel Naomi Campbell last year.

The Sun reports that Adele and Skepta have been on a number of dates, which - if true - is the All Star Pairing Of Our Times.

According to @danwootton, Adele has been on "a number of dates" with grime star Skepta after splitting with her husband Simon Konecki. https://t.co/NSr9kA0Q5E — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 1, 2019

Neither party has commented on the rumours. Fans, however, have leaped on it with gusto:

Skepta and Adele is the greatest Tottenham link up since Tim Sherwood and Emmanuel Adebayor — YouTube: Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) September 30, 2019

I hate to be trash but if the rumors are true, Adele is going to get great sex at the very least because Skepta looks like he *loses signal*



And that's that on THAT. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 1, 2019

Skepta has dated both Adele and Naomi Campbell. That's an excellent relationship resume. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 1, 2019

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.