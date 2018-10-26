Ren's 'Children Of The Moon' Is A Hallowe'en Treat

At first Ren wasn't sure how to get his music heard.

After all, the music industry can be a formidable realm, with all manner of entrance points, often swiftly followed by exits.

So he took matters into his own hands. Busking in his home city of Brighton, Ren began getting bigger and bigger crowds, until one day more than 1000 people gathered to listen.

It's a remarkable feat, with Unilad capturing the set on film and placing it on their socials.

Viral bedlam ensured, sparking one of the biggest years in Ren's life. New track 'Children Of The Moon' is a Hallowe'en treat, with the skanking arrangement led by sub-low bedlam and faint hip-hop leanings.

A bombastic return, 'Children Of The Moon' is catchy as hell, and it comes backed by some decidedly spooky visuals.

