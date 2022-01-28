renforshort Punches Back With 'Moshpit'

renforshort punches back with new single 'Moshpit'.

The alt-pop trailblazer speaks her truth on the new single, a dynamic slice of Gen Z wizardry.

Out now, 'Moshpit' is built to cause a ruckus, with ren teaming up alongside frequent collaborator Jeff Hazin and Alexander 23.

The title is simply a lens for a toxic romance, with renforshort describing the battle to hold on to her sanity: “If I take an elbow to the face/One more time I think I’ll break/I’m not saying I’m a saint, but you're hell...”

She says...

“I started working on ‘moshpit’ on a day that I was really overwhelmed with life in general. This song feels very unique in the writing, it’s an interesting analogy especially with the juxtaposition of the track being a bit softer rather than what you’d imagine a song called ‘moshpit’ would sound like. It’s about an annoying relationship where you’re treated like garbage and just keep trying to get out, but you don’t wanna risk hurting the other person’s feelings.”

Zach Bailey directs the clip, which dives into renforshort's psyche in a variety of different locations - tune in now.

- - -