renforshort Gets Emotional With 'i miss myself'

renforshort has shared her new single 'i miss myself'.

The alt-pop trailblazer is counting down the days to her debut album, with 'dear amelia' landing on July 8th.

New single 'i miss myself' is out now, and it follows the overwhelming viral success of last year's 'fuck, i luv my friends'.

A bold, highly emotional piece of songwriting, 'i miss myself' deals with anxiety and mental health, while offering reflections on recovery.

Building to that crunching chorus, renforshort seems able to crack open 90s alt-rock tropes and find something new within.

Still only 20 years old, the future is hers to shape - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Luke Fenstemaker

- - -