Ren Harvieu Announces New Album 'Revel In The Drama'

Ren Harvieu will release new album 'Revel In The Drama' on April 3rd.

The songwriter has battled back from ill health, with a broken back threatening to change her life forever.

As a result, new album 'Revel In The Drama' is essentially her second debut, a re-start for the talented artist.

Having signalled her return earlier in the year, Ren is now able to share brand new song 'Yes Please', a work that shows her sensual side.

A song about seduction, she describes it as:

“A slow sensual dance of desire. I wanted to write about the art of seduction and the teasing power of being an unapologetic sexual being.”

Tune in now.

