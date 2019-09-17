Reminders Race Back With New Single 'Carousel'

Reminders have spent half their lives on the beach - except they're not from California, they're from the Isle of Wight.

Growing up around the shore, they soaked up the island's unique atmosphere, taking pocket money jobs down at the funfair.

Matching West Coast punk to their own uniquely English sense of songwriting, the trio's beach punk vibes scored a deal with esteemed Stateside imprint Burger Records.

New single 'Carousel' is out now, and it dives hell-for-leather into the unknown, a song that threatens to fall apart at every turn.

It's a scorching piece of slacker pop, and it actually puts us in mind of those early cuts from Male Bonding.

Songwriter Leo Dykes contrasts his teens at the funfair with the ennui that runs through 'Carousel', commenting:

“I would literally sit and watch the wheels go round, having mundane and dull thoughts while getting sunburnt and watching other people enjoy their summer. Everyone’s on a different carousel, it’s a metaphor asking if the routine you're stuck in that's going round and round will ever break, or if you just sit there and let it continue to happen.”

Tune in now.

