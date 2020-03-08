Remi Wolf's 'Monte Carlo' Is An Ultra-Catchy Summer Pop Hymn

LA songwriter Remi Wolf has shared her new single 'Monte Carlo'.

The rising force released her EP 'I'm Allergic To Dogs!' back in June, showcasing her playful take on pop tropes.

Continually creative, Remi is back already, with new track 'Monte Carlo' packing more summer pop thrills into a three minute template.

Laced with colour, the bouncy new track is an up tempo bop, while the lyrics present Remi Wolf at her most playful.

Austin Call directs the video, and the neat effects bring a kind of Max Headroom style vibe to the affair.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.