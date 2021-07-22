Remi Wolf's 'Liquor Store' Is An Explosion Of Colour

Remi Wolf returns with bright, vibrant new single 'Liquor Store'.

Laying out her stall with ultra-catchy introductory statement 'Liz' earlier this year, the California native is aiming to release her debut album this Autumn.

New single 'Liquor Store' is an explosion of colour, a truly larger-than-life release that actually taps into an extremely personal topic.

Dealing with sobriety, 'Liquor Store' is about "shedding a skin", as she puts it.

Remi explains: "It's about my journey with sobriety, which has been a major life shift for me over the last year. At the end of 2020, after six months away from the studio, I had a crazy explosive week where all these feelings came pouring out of me — 'Liquor Store' captures a lot of them. It’s my first baby of the bunch and I hope you love it."

The video is truly exceptional, a furry world of day-glo tones that has a cartoonish feel.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alma Rosaz

