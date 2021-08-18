Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album 'Juno'

Remi Wolf has shared plans for her debut album 'Juno'.

The New York polymath adds colour to everything she touches, with her vivacious songwriting catching attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

Debut album 'Juno' follows a flurry of singles, and it's set to land on October 15th.

Two new songs - 'Quiet On Set' and 'Grumpy Old Man' - are online now, and illustrate some of the flavours Remi injects into her work.

Remi explains...

“Creating my debut album ‘Juno' was like a fever dream. So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me. Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger!"

"The album is named ‘Juno' after my beautiful dog I adopted during lockdown. He ended up being in every single writing session for this album and I consider him my partner, witness, and support in the making of this record.”

Catch Remi Wolf at Moth Club London on September 14th. Check out 'Quiet On Set' and 'Grumpy Old Man' below.

- - -