Rema's Apocalyptic 'Bounce' Video Channels Mad Max

West African rapper Rema has shared the stunning video for his song 'Bounce'.

Out now, the single finds the Nigerian star reflecting on feminine beauty, unpicking Western standards and emphasising an inherent Blackness.

In his words, it's a song about celebrating the “magnificent body of the African woman” in opulent abundance.

Don Jazzy steps in on production, and this wild sonic vibe is reflected in the post-apocalyptic Mad Max style video.

Ever felt the 80s classic doesn't go far enough? Well, Rema just ramped it up a few notches.

A jaw dropping visual experience, it follows his stellar role on the JAE5 and Skepta fuelled single 'Dimension'.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.