Rema's 'Alien' Is An Eerie Twist From The Benin City Star

When Rema first exploded into view the Benin City star seemed to supply an endless supply of riveting afrobeats anthems.

Matching Stateside influences to a fondness for dancehall, his style felt wholly personal, this uplifting summer-fresh, club-ready approach.

Rema twists it up on eerie new single 'Alien' however, with the production supplying a zero gravity palette for him to work with.

Murky and austere, the track evolves into a siren cry, with his voice floating in a haze, utilising that repeated cry of "I'm an alien..."

Out now, it's a sign that you shouldn't second guess Rema...

Tune in now.

