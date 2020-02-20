Rema is Rapidly Becoming A Phenomenon

To drop one fantastic new single is a tricky enough feat to master - releasing two at the same time is next to impossible.

Yet this is the kind of sonic voodoo Rema is conjuring, with the teen prodigy tearing down the barriers around him.

A 19 year old hustler from Benin City, each new release feels like a genuine event, propelled by his sensational COLORS set at the end of 2019.

His latest double drop pits spicy afrobeats burner 'Rainbow' against the Latin influence on 'Beamer (Bad Boys)'.

It's a neat contrast, one that shows Rema's confidence to pull together different sounds within a club context.

There's a bounce to his delivery, a zest for life that propels both singles into exacting spaces of their own.

Tune in now.

