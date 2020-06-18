Rema Drops New Smash 'Ginger Me'

Rema has shared his new single 'Ginger Me' - tune in now.

The bold Benin City newcomer has that golden touch, with his afrobeats meets dancehall vibes producing smash after smash.

Recently visiting London, he bumped into producer The Elements outside a club, with the two swapping numbers.

Heading into the studio with Steel Banglez, new single 'Ginger Me' was laid down in a matter of hours.

A song about infatuation and desire, it's further sign that Rema is blessed with something special.

Tune in now.

