R.E.M. To Re-Issue Debut Single 'Radio Free Europe'

R.E.M. are set to re-issue their debut single 'Radio Free Europe'.

The band formed in Atlanta, Georgia during the summer of 1979, playing ad hoc local shows at tiny venues.

Gaining a following, they went into the studio with producer Mitch Easter - in reality, a space in his parents' garage - to record three songs.

Initial versions of 'Sitting Still', 'White Tornado', and 'Radio Free Europe' were copied to about 400 self-produced cassette tapes, and handed out to clubs, journalists, and prospective labels.

'Radio Free Europe' was then given a full seven inch release on Hib-Tone in 1981, essentially kicking off the R.E.M. story.

40 years on, both the original seven inch and the fabled cassette will gain a full re-issue, four decades on from their release.

The documents have never been re-issued before on any format, and this move marks the start of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

Available from July July 23rd, you can pre-order them HERE.

