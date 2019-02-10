R.E.M. Singer Michael Stipe Preps Debut Solo Single

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe will release his debut solo single over the weekend.

The band called it quits seven years ago, but 2019 has proved to be something of a golden year for fans.

'Monster' is being overhauled for its 25th anniversary, while R.E.M. recently unveiled an unreleased song to promote the aid effort in the Bahamas.

Now frontman Michael Stipe is set to step out on his own. Bar sporadic live appearances and a production credit with Fischerspooner the singer has been largely silent for almost a decade.

Now he will release new single 'Your Capricious Soul' over the weekend, as Slicing Up Eyeballs reports.

The song lands on Saturday (October 5th) with Sam Taylor-Johnson directing the video. Michael Stipe comments:

"I took a long break from music, and I wanted to jump back in. I love 'Your Capricious Soul' - it’s my first solo work."

"I want to add my voice to this exciting shift in consciousness. Extinction Rebellion gave me the incentive to push the release and not wait. Our relationship to the environment has been a lifelong concern, and I now feel hopeful - optimistic, even. I believe we can bring the kind of change needed to improve our beautiful planet earth, our standing and our place on it."

