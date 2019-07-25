R.E.M. Share New Song 'Fascinating'

R.E.M. have shared new song 'Fascinating' - tune in now.

The band brought their time together to an end in 2011, but remain in touch to focus on their catalogue.

Currently re-vamping 'Monster' for its 25th anniversary release, the band have decided to share something new.

Touched by the relief effort in the Bahamas following the damage wrought by a hurricane, R.E.M. have shared a previously unreleased version of 'Fascinating'.

The song was penned during sessions for 2001 album 'Reveal' before being cut due to concerns over spacing on the record.

Re-recorded in the Bahamas for 2004’s 'Around the Sun', this new treatment didn't quite fit in with the sparsity of the parent album.

Unreleased until now, 'Fascinating' is available to stream on BandCamp, with all money raised from downloads being handed to Mercy Corps. R.E.M. bass player Mike Mills comments:

“I have been fortunate to spend many weeks working and playing in the Bahamas, making friends and lots of music there. It breaks my heart to see the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian. Please help us and Mercy Corps do what we can to alleviate the suffering caused by this catastrophe.”

Tune in now.

<a href="http://remhq.bandcamp.com/track/fascinating">Fascinating by R.E.M.</a>

