R.E.M. Prepare 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Monster'

R.E.M. are set to release a 25th anniversary edition of 'Monster' later this year.

The record was released in 1994, and followed the enormous international success of 'Out Of Time' and 'Automatic For The People'.

While those records were etched in Autumnal Americana, 'Monster' would return R.E.M. to their punk roots, a defiant shake up in the midst of immense press speculation.

Peter Buck recalls, “We were trying to feel like a different band … We wanted to get away from who we were.”

It's a record fraught with emotion - 'Monster' is dedicated to River Phoenix (whose sister Rain Phoenix actually appears on the album), while 'Let Me In' is a pained tribute to Michael Stipe's friend Kurt Cobain.

The 25th anniversary edition of 'Monster' lands on November 1st, available as a deluxe box set, on CD, or vinyl.

The main difference will be a brand new mix, with producer Scott Litt returning to those original tapes for the re-issue:

“I had told the band through the years that if there was ever a chance to take another shot at mixing the album, I wanted to do it.”

Check out the new version of 'What's The Frequency Kenneth?' below.

The 25th anniversary edition of 'Monster' will be released on November 1st - order it HERE.

