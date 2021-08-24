R.E.M. Announce 'New Adventures In Hi-Fi' Re-Issue

R.E.M. are set to re-visit their 1996 album 'New Adventures In Hi-Fi' for a new re-issue.

The album will be unearthed for its 25th birthday, with an expanded re-issue set to land on October 29th.

The Deluxe Edition features B-sides and rarities, alongside live recordings, unreleased video footage, and in-depth interviews with all four band members.

A strange, at times unknowable experience, 'New Adventures In Hi-Fi' was largely constructed on the road, during a huge international tour that almost broke them.

Drummer Bill Berry departed on amiable terms the following year, leaving behind a lengthy - 65 minutes - album statement that moves from fame to loss, grief to whimsy.

Out on October 29th, R.E.M. tease the release with an alternate take on 'Leave', initially recorded for the soundtrack of A Life Less Ordinary.

A spartan take on the song, it features a totally distinct vocal from Michael Stipe, who comments: “I actually might prefer this version to the one that's on the record… Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

Disc 1 – New Adventures in Hi-Fi

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle (Instrumental)

2. Departure (Live Rome Soundcheck / Rome, Italy / 2/22/1995)

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

5. Wichita Lineman (Live / Houston, TX / 9/15/1995)

6. New Test Leper (Live Acoustic / Seattle, WA / 4/19/1996)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (Live / Atlanta, GA / 10/4/1995)

8. Binky the Doormat (Live / Atlanta, GA / 11/18/1995)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus Version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

