Rejoicer Shares Expansive New Cut 'Double Astral Move'

Israeli musician Rejoicer has linked with Stones Throw to announce debut album 'Energy Dreams'.

The producer sits at the centre of the Tel-Aviv beat scene, with Rejoicer - real name Yuvi Havkin - working permanently in Buttering Trio, alongside spells with Mndsgn, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Oh No.

'Energy Dreams' is Yuvi's debut full length under his Rejoicer moniker, and it finds the producer teasing out the conversation between left field electronics and possibilities afforded by jazz improvisation.

Out on August 31st, it's led by new cut 'Double Astral Move', a phenomenal opening gambit prompted by his introducing to lucid dreaming.

Gathering melodic fragments around that insistent groove, the full video features art direction and animation by Jengo.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.