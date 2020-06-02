Rejjie Snow Teams With MF DOOM On New Single 'Cookie Chips'

Rejjie Snow has shared 'Cookie Chips', his first new single in two years.

The Irish rapper has slipped back into the shadows of late, leaving fans anticipating his next move.

Out now, 'Cookie Chips' is a memorable return, the muted psychedelics in the production augmented by a curiously surreal video.

A song that revels in word play, the new single finds Rejjie Snow joined by legendary rapper MF DOOM and Cam O'bi.

'Cookie Chips' finds Rejjie flexing his creative muscles, while the video - directed by Machine Operated - finds the rapper running through the forest.

Grabbing a heap of balloons, his distinctive bunny ears add a playfully whimsical touch to the clip.

“I love making music and creating moments,” says Rejjie. “It feels good to bring out this song in such an unaccustomed time and begin this new chapter in a solid and happy place...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.