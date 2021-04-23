Rejjie Snow Launches New Album 'Baw Baw Black Sheep'

Rejjie Snow will release new album 'Baw Baw Black Sheep' on July 9th.

The Irish rapper delves into his past on the record, with the title referring to his alienation growing up as a young Black male in Ireland.

Feeling at odds with the world, his experiences with mental health also placed him outside the norm.

He comments: “I’m still the one who’s a bit goofy and different from everybody else. People always said I was odd, so I turned into the ‘Black Sheep’. I use those differences to my advantage though. Things like my ADHD became superpowers, not weaknesses.”

Rejjie adds: “I approached (the album) light heartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music. I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw Black Sheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colourful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”

Cam O'bi comes on board as executive producer, and the two are joined by grouptherapy on suitably laid-back lead single 'Relax'.

Check out 'Relax' below.

