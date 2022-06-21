Regressive Left Share 'The Wrong Side Of History'

Regressive Left have shared their new single 'The Wrong Side Of History'.

The much-tipped three-piece are prepping their debut EP, which lands on July 15th.

A series of jagged ear-worm singles have landed on our desk, and the title track of the incoming EP has just gone live.

'The Wrong Side Of History' matches cold wave synths to a nagging, insistent beat, aligned to post-punk elements.

The lyrics evolved from a spoken word piece, attempting to skewer the complacent arrogance of the status quo.

"I started writing it years ago," says Simon Tyrie, the band's frontman: "It was more of a basic spoken word piece from a place of anger and bitterness. Over time it became more and more tongue in cheek, until it became something to dance to."

"What we wanted to highlight is that the subject of the story - your stereotypical sensationalist, controversialist white guy - is lamenting their fall from grace from a position of power – these people rule the world right now and they want us to feel sorry for them! But it’s because they know their time is running out."

