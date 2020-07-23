Reggae Icons Toots And The Maytals Share 'Warning Warning' Video

Reggae heroes Toots And The Maytals have shared the animated video for their single 'Warning Warning'.

The Jamaican group helped turn reggae into an international artform, courtesy of such seminal hits as '54-46 Was My Number' and 'Pressure Drop'.

The band's time together will come to an end shortly, with Toots And The Maytals confirming plans for a farewell tour.

New album 'Got To Be Tough' - order it HERE - finds this force of nature going out on a high, however, with a righteous, skanking, soulful collection of songs.

Taken from the record, new single 'Warning Warning' is an inspiration, a bolt from the blue, a shard of light in life's grey matter.

It's a call to action, a signal for good faith and mutual respect amongst all peoples. Here's Toots himself to explain a little bit more...

“I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders. Make such focus be of good faith, love each other, take it as a warning and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed...”

There's a full animated video, too - watch it below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.