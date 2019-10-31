Redinho, Joel Culpepper Link On New Single 'Sheriff'

Redinho knows the score.

A potent production talent, his work both under his own steam and with Swet Shop Boys is little short of remarkable.

So this new team up always had promising. Linking with Joel Culpepper, the vocalist's soulful approach intersects perfectly with the producer's rambunctious club flavours.

New single 'Sheriff' is the result. It is, in Redinho's own words, "as simple as it is complex, as delicate as it is powerful..."

A bold offering, there's a neat balance between their two differing approaches, injecting fresh passion into that future soul template.

Redinho explains: “I’m proud of every aspect of this track. The personnel is wall-to-wall bosses. I love that Joel is on the track because he’s a great guy and his vocal is dynamite.”

“But also the trombone, guitar and bass are all OG musicians. I love the chord progressions, the song structure and whole vibe. It's an obviously retro song but it also seems to sit nicely with today. Chuffed to be sharing this.”

For his part, Joel Culpepper clearly has a deeply personal relationship with the song. He comments: “I think Sheriff represents the kind of song that’s a soft reminder soul can be deceptive in appearing soppy and sweet.”

“The melody may well be but the passion and the message is pretty gangster. A declaration that you’re prepared to fight for what you love and come up on top is at the heart of this tune...”

Out now, we've nabbed the video before anyone else - tune in now.

'Sheriff' is out now - LINK.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.