Redd Kross Share New Video For 'Beyond The Door'

Redd Kross have built up a formidable catalogue.

A band whose sonic fury is tempered only by exacting melody, their new album 'Beyond The Door' is a truly bracing, addictive, absorbing experience.

Refusing to rest on their reputation Redd Kross tear it up once more, a muscular, primal outing, but one with real nuance.

Heading out on tour this Autumn, the band label 'Beyond The Door' as testament to their “total commitment to having the best f*cking time we can have while we’re all still here...”

Out now on Merge Records, we're able to share the video for the new album's title track, and it's directed by Julian Fort.

Redd Kross' Steven McDonald has the following to say about the video and song:

“Given the choice, this is what we would hope lies Beyond The Door; sexy, mystical, rock'n'roll GOOD TIMES!”

We're all in need of a solid dose of GOOD TIMES every so often - tune in below.

Stream - or indeed purchase - new album 'Beyond The Door' in full HERE.

Photo Credit: Julian Fort